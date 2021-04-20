Detroit Autorama canceled due to COVID-19 case surge in Michigan

The 69th annual Detroit Autorama has been canceled, organizers said Tuesday.

The event was set to be held at TCF Center on April 30 - May 2.

In a statement, Peter Toundas, president and owner of Championship Auto Shows Inc., said the final decision had to be made to call off the event after the steady increase of COVID-19 numbers in Michigan.

"As the event dates draw near, we and our partners have mounting concerns specific to the sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases," Toundas said. "Our greatest wish is that the COVID-19 numbers would begin to trend downward, but this is not the case.

"We sense and comprehend the level of discomfort on everyone's part in bringing a large quantity of people into TCF Center under these circumstances. We are an entertainment venue. As such, we want our audience to be able to relax and enjoy their hobby. With the very tight controls that will be necessary, we are concerned that the experience will be significantly diminished."

Toundas emphasized that Championship Auto Shows Inc. and its partner Michigan Hot Rod Association, are fully committed to returning to the TCF Center in 2022.

"We have thought long and hard about what the right thing to do is. We want to 'bring back the fun' during such a difficult time, but we do not want to possibly endanger anyone's health. It is with this in mind, that we have made the decision to not produce the Detroit Autorama in 2021."