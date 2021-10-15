Detroit Axe opening location in Corktown on Friday; take a look inside

(WXYZ) — Detroit Axe is opening its third location in metro Detroit on Friday.

The newest location will come to the heart of Corktown, located at The Yard at Corktown. This location joins the one in Ferndale and another in Clinton Township.

On top of many lanes of axe throwing, The Yard at Corktown has a massive wall of more than 500 board games, a full bar and an outdoor area with cornhole.

Those looking for food can get some from Ruckus Taco Co., a food truck that has set up a permanent location in an airstream trailer inside Detroit Axe.

For more information and to book a lane, visit their website https://www.detroitaxe.com

(WXYZ) Detroit Axe located at The Yard at Corktown opens on Friday, Oct. 15.

