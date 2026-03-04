Detroit bar closes after shooting kills Sloppy Chops restaurant owner Mikey "Mike B." Brown

(WXYZ) — Mikey Brown, owner of Sloppy Chops restaurant, was shot and killed outside Suite 100 Bar and Venue on the city's west side, prompting the business to close and reigniting debate over late-night operating hours in residential neighborhoods.

Brown was gunned down outside Suite 100 around 4 a.m. last Saturday. Two others were injured in the same shooting. Detroit Police and Crime Stoppers are urging anyone with information to come forward, and callers can remain anonymous.

His brother, Myron Brown, is making an emotional public plea for witnesses to speak up.

WXYZ Myron Brown

"My brother took care of a lot of people. He provided a lot of jobs. Now, I just ask that you guys help him out this one time and speak up," Myron Brown said.

Myron Brown described his older brother — known throughout Detroit as "Mike B." — as more than a successful business owner. He said Mikey Brown was a devoted husband, father, and a father figure to him personally.

Video: Myron Brown talks about his brother's impact

'He just wanted the best for everybody.' oMyron Brown talks about his brother's impact

"Our father passed when I was 1 year old, he was 5 years old. And my oldest brother was 10 years old. He taught me how to play basketball, he was always on me about my grades and my behavior," Myron Brown said.

Tributes for Mikey Brown flooded social media following his death.

Detroit Police are asking the public to help develop leads in the case. Detroit Police Department spokesperson Jasmine Barmore urged the community to act.

WXYZ Sloppy Chops owner killed

"Come forward, speak up, say something," Barmore said.

Crime Stoppers' Dan Bardino emphasized that tipsters will not be identified.

"Over the last 6 years, we've taken in 42,000 anonymous tips, and not one of those tipsters has ever been identified," Bardino said.

Brown's murder also reignited calls for Detroit to reconsider how late businesses can operate in residential areas. Per state law, bars and restaurants cannot serve alcohol past 2 a.m. and cannot stay open past 2:30 a.m. Councilwoman Angela Whitfield Calloway plans to take up the issue and says an enforcement crackdown is on the way.

Isiah "Zeek" Williams, from the community violence intervention group New Era Detroit, addressed City Council on Tuesday.

WXYZ Isiah "Zeek" Williams

"When we get a lot of our stats back, most of the crime and violence happens late night," Williams said.

Williams said the conversation is not about targeting businesses, but about protecting neighborhoods.

"I talked to a lady the other day, she lives behind one of these after-hours spots. She told me she's trying to raise her kids here, and she has to worry at 3, 4, 5 o'clock in the morning if a fight is going to break out and people are going to start shooting while her kids are laying in bed. These are the types of situations that we are here standing up fighting for," Williams said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Detroit Police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

—-

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

