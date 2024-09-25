Detroit-based StockX to be the new Pistons jersey sponsor

The Detroit Pistons announced a new partnership with StockX that will put the Detroit-based company on the Pistons jerseys.

The team unveiled the partnership on Wednesday in Campus Martius Park with Big Sean, Cade Cunningham and more.

"We are thrilled to launch this partnership between two iconic Detroit brands and to proudly display StockX’s logo on the Pistons team jerseys,” Pistons Vice Chairman Arn Tellem said in a statement. “We look forward to leveraging the collective power of our brands to engage new and existing Pistons fans. We are also excited to collaborate with StockXon off-the-court initiatives at the intersection of sports, fashion, and culture that align with our organizations’ shared commitment to drive positive change in the Detroit community and beyond.”

“StockX sits at the intersection of sport and culture, empowering people to trade what they love,” StockX Co-Founder, President and COO Greg Schwartz added. “Together with the Detroit Pistons, we will connect and engage our customers by tying together their love of basketball and passion for current culture. We are excited about the power of this partnership and the opportunity it affords us to positively impact both our organizations and the city we call home.”

The StockX logo will be featured on the front left chest of the Detroit Pistons jersey in the upcoming season, replacing United Wholesale Mortgage which was the previous sponsor.

StockX will also be featured in other Pistons content, and will collaborate with the Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design on programming and opportunities f

or students in the area.