Detroit, Belle Isle Conservancy celebrating 120th anniversary of the Aquarium this Sunday

The City of Detroit and the Belle Isle Conservancy are celebrating the 120th anniversary of the Belle Isle Aquarium this weekend.

The city's Office of Arts, Culture and Entrepreneurship is partnering with the island's organization for the party.

It will take place Sunday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and include an outdoor aquatic science station, coloring books, crafts, story time and a live DJ.

“We are so appreciative of the City of Detroit and ACE in lifting up such a beloved cultural institution,” said Belle Isle Conservancy CEO Meagan Elliott. “The Belle Isle Conservancy is proud to operate this space free of charge for everyone to enjoy. Come out and celebrate with us!”

The historic aquarium opened on Aug. 18, 1904, and when it opened, it was the third-largest aquarium in the world. Salt water was shipped directly from the ocean.