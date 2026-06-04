Detroit Bird Alliance hosting Pheasant Flock Party Saturday at Brewery Faisan

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Bird Alliance and Brewery Faisan are honoring the city's "most charismatic avian resident" this weekend with a Pheasant Flock Party.

The free event is taking place Saturday, June 6, at Brewery Faisan, located at 1087 Beaufait St. on Detroit's east side. Faisan is a French word that translates to "pheasant" in English.

According to the Detroit Bird Alliance, the festival is inspired by New York City's Pigeon Fest. It will feature pheasant-themed activities, art workshops, a crow-off, bird tattoo content, an evening pheasant walk and more.

There will also be several organizations to share information about nature programs throughout the area, and a Bird Bazaar, featuring artists and vendors with bird and nature-themed merchandise.

The party also has carnival games, including toss the ring on the ring-necked pheasant, pheasant basketball game, a pheasant craft tent, temporary tattoos and more.

The Detroit Bird Alliance is a Detroit nonprofit that was originally founded as Detroit Audubon in 1939 before changing its name in 2023. "The primary focus of Detroit Bird Alliance is to protect birds and their habitats by engaging people, communities, and policymakers in conservation. We strive to bring nature and people together, in a way that serves both," the website says.

You can see the full schedule below.