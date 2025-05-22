Detroit braces for massive Memorial Day weekend crowds with Movement, Tigers, and The Weeknd downtown

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit is preparing for a packed Memorial Day weekend with multiple major events expected to bring more than 150,000 people to the downtown area.

The city will host the Movement Music Festival, Detroit Tigers games against the Cleveland Guardians, concerts including The Weeknd at Ford Field, and Crunk Fest at the Fox Theatre. Setup for the Detroit Grand Prix is also underway.

"We want everybody to come down and responsibly and safely enjoy the weekend, understanding that they're safe," said Captain Nathan Duda from the Detroit Police Department.

Law enforcement is planning comprehensive security coverage with Detroit police, private security, sheriff deputies, and federal agents throughout the downtown area.

"Whatever it is that occurs will be resolved so quickly that the amount of effort and the cost to that individual just wouldn't be worth it," Duda said.

As preparations continue for next weekend's Grand Prix, the city has already blocked off several roads downtown.

"If people come in off the Lodge, that's definitely a good, easy way to come in Downtown," said Sam Krassenstein from the Department of Public Works.

Krassenstein encourages visitors to plan their parking in advance and utilize public transportation options like the People Mover or the QLine, both of which will run on extended hours.

"It's all about planning ahead and not coming down here and trying to wing it. If you plan ahead and know what garage you're going to, you really should not have any problems at all," Krassenstein said.

Extended interview: 'Plan ahead.' Detroit Public Works shares parking options during busy times

The influx of visitors is expected to provide a significant economic boost to the city.

"All the hotels are going to be close to sold out. The Renaissance Center with 1,300 rooms is practically sold out," said Claude Molinari from Visit Detroit.

"This is the type of weekend that just shows how spectacular Detroit and southeast Michigan is as a great destination," Molinari said.

City officials advise visitors to avoid parking illegally to prevent tickets or towing. When using parking lots, ensure they have a current business license with posted rates and a parking attendant on duty with a Detroit Police Department badge.

The City of Detroit provided the following tip and tricks in a press release:

Ahead of the major events downtown this weekend, the City of Detroit is providing tips and information to the public for how to get around downtown. Despite road closures, residents and visitors will still have access to downtown through alternative transportation options such as the Detroit People Mover, SMART and DDOT buses, Transit Windsor, and QLINE. While the Detroit People Mover will have extended hours, DDOT and SMART buses will operate on their normal schedule with modifications to routes to accommodate road closures related to construction and for the racetrack build out for the Detroit Grand Prix (May 31 – June 2).



City hosts multiple major events over Memorial Day Weekend

Movement Electronic Music Festival Tigers/Guardians Series Concerts at Ford Field, Fox Theater, Music Hall, and DSO

Use Transit, Park & Ride, & Rideshare:

Free QLINE open until 1am ($5 Park and Ride from WSU Lot 12) Free People Mover open until 1am

Use DDOT or SMART Buses to get downtown

Rideshare pick-up/drop-off on Chrysler Service Drive in Brush Park

DPM Financial District Station puts riders steps away from Hart Plaza for all-event access Expect Traffic Downtown:

M-10 Larned Ramp will be open Grand Prix Racetrack being built on Jefferson and near Riverfront Expect traffic back-ups at I-75 Grand River and I-375 Madison Exits Construction downtown on Jefferson, Randolph, Monroe, and Broadway Traffic encouraged to use Park and Ride options Monroe closed to vehicle traffic, Greektown businesses open

Park Responsibly

Expect to park 5-10 minutes walk away from venue Illegal parking will not be tolerated Violators will be ticketed and towed (blocking crosswalks/hydrants/traffic) City inspectors on alert for parking price gouging

Parking Options

Use Park Detroit App to find affordable street and garage parking $5 QLINE Park and Ride at WSU Lot 12 (6050 Woodward) $10 Ford Underground Parking open 24 hours from Saturday to Monday $25 Huntington Place Roof

What to look for when parking in Detroit



Make certain the lot has the following:



A current business license and plate posted

The attendant on duty has a badge from DPD

There’s proper lighting, barriers and signage

Name, address and contact number of parking lot operator are posted

Rate in effect is posted Sidewalks will remain open for those seeking to access businesses and residences downtown. The Detroit Windsor Tunnel will remain fully open and accessible from I-375. The tunnel will not be accessible via Jefferson Avenue or M-10. Visit https://takethetunnel.com/ [links-2.govdelivery.com] for more information.





