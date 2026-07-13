Detroit Burger Week kicks off Monday; here are the deals

(WXYZ) — Restaurants throughout metro Detroit are participating in Detroit Burger Week, which kicks off on Monday.
The event celebrates the hamburger, and restaurants will highlight their burgers, alongside off-menu specials and more.
There are 24 restaurants throughout metro Detroit that are offering specials.
People can download the app and check in for burger week. You can learn more on the website.
Check out the restaurants and deals below.
Blind Owl in Royal Oak
- Boom Shakalaka Cheeseburger - $10
Brome Modern Eatery in Dearborn, Novi, Westland and Sterling Heights
- Super Smash Burger - $8
Brown Iron Brewhouse in Washington Township & Royal Oak
- Spicy Pig Burger - $8 (Washington Township only)
- Whiskey Brisket Burger - $8 (Royal Oak only)
Bunk House Burgers in Clarkston
- Bunkhouse Baseline Deluxe - $8.25
Chaos Burger in Detroit
- Jalapeño BC - $8
Gilly's Clubhouse in Detroit
- Gilly's Griddle Burger - $8
Great Dane in Royal Oak
- French Onion Burger - $8
Gus' Snug in Clawson
- Candy Bacon Cheeseburger - $8
Hamlin Pub in Richmond, Chesterfield, St. Clair, Clinton Township, Davison, Shelby Township, Rochester Hills and Independence Township
- The Local Legend burger - $9
High Pointe Burger Jointe in Grosse Pointe
- Chicken Bacon Ranch - $8
- Chili Crunch Smasher - $6
- Hot Honey Smasher - $8
Johnny Blacks in Waterford Township, Rochester Hills, Sterling Heights, Orion Township, Lake Orion, St. Clair Shores and Auburn Hills
- The Johnny Smash Burger - $10
- The Smash Burger - $10
Kozy Lounge in Hazel Park
- Kat Burger - $8
- Kozy Burger - $8
Motz's in Detroit and Southgate
- 2 doubles - $8
Novi Craft House in Novi
- Crafthouse Stack Burger - $10
- Mighty Mac Burger - $10
- Truffle Butter & Mushroom Burger - $10
O'Connor's Public House in Rochester
- Candy Bacon Cheeseburger - $8
Oak House Deli in Royal Oak
- Traditional or Vegan Big Mick - $7.99
Republica in Berkley
- The Nomad - $10
Table No. 2 in Detroit
- BBB Smash - $9
- Surf & Turf smash burger - $10
The Old Shillelagh in Detroit
- The Shill Smash - $10
Vinsetta Garage in Berkley
- Mechanics Burger - $10
Zo's Good Burger in Canton, Detroit, Dearborn, Garden City, Livonia and Royal Oak
- Zo's Classic Cheeseburger - $8