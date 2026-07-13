Detroit Burger Week kicks off Monday; here are the deals

(WXYZ) — Restaurants throughout metro Detroit are participating in Detroit Burger Week, which kicks off on Monday.

The event celebrates the hamburger, and restaurants will highlight their burgers, alongside off-menu specials and more.

There are 24 restaurants throughout metro Detroit that are offering specials.

People can download the app and check in for burger week. You can learn more on the website.

Check out the restaurants and deals below.

Blind Owl in Royal Oak



Boom Shakalaka Cheeseburger - $10

Brome Modern Eatery in Dearborn, Novi, Westland and Sterling Heights



Super Smash Burger - $8

Brown Iron Brewhouse in Washington Township & Royal Oak



Spicy Pig Burger - $8 (Washington Township only)

Whiskey Brisket Burger - $8 (Royal Oak only)

Bunk House Burgers in Clarkston



Bunkhouse Baseline Deluxe - $8.25

Chaos Burger in Detroit



Jalapeño BC - $8

Gilly's Clubhouse in Detroit



Gilly's Griddle Burger - $8

Great Dane in Royal Oak



French Onion Burger - $8

Gus' Snug in Clawson



Candy Bacon Cheeseburger - $8

Hamlin Pub in Richmond, Chesterfield, St. Clair, Clinton Township, Davison, Shelby Township, Rochester Hills and Independence Township



The Local Legend burger - $9

High Pointe Burger Jointe in Grosse Pointe



Chicken Bacon Ranch - $8

Chili Crunch Smasher - $6

Hot Honey Smasher - $8

Johnny Blacks in Waterford Township, Rochester Hills, Sterling Heights, Orion Township, Lake Orion, St. Clair Shores and Auburn Hills



The Johnny Smash Burger - $10

The Smash Burger - $10

Kozy Lounge in Hazel Park



Kat Burger - $8

Kozy Burger - $8

Motz's in Detroit and Southgate



2 doubles - $8

Novi Craft House in Novi



Crafthouse Stack Burger - $10

Mighty Mac Burger - $10

Truffle Butter & Mushroom Burger - $10

O'Connor's Public House in Rochester



Candy Bacon Cheeseburger - $8

Oak House Deli in Royal Oak



Traditional or Vegan Big Mick - $7.99

Republica in Berkley



The Nomad - $10

Table No. 2 in Detroit



BBB Smash - $9

Surf & Turf smash burger - $10

The Old Shillelagh in Detroit



The Shill Smash - $10

Vinsetta Garage in Berkley



Mechanics Burger - $10

Zo's Good Burger in Canton, Detroit, Dearborn, Garden City, Livonia and Royal Oak

