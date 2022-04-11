Detroit bus driver charged in connection to death 13-year-old student

(WXYZ) — A bus driver is now facing charges following the death of a 13-year-old Detroit student, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Debra White, 65, of Detroit is charged with Second-Degree Child Abuse and Failure to Stop at Scene Resulting in Death in connection to a car crash that killed 13-year-old Zyiar Harris. According to the prosecutor’s office, the case will be reviewed again because the charges were reportedly issued before Harris passed away.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office says White was a driver for the ABC Bus Company that transported Harris from a Detroit school on April 6. Officials say around 4:41 p.m. that day, police were called out to the area of East Nevada Avenue and Healy Avenue in Detroit where they found medics giving medical attention to the victim. The teen was reportedly transported to a local hospital, but later died from his injuries on April 10.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, White allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop lights and stop sign in order to help Harris safely cross the street.

Harris was arraigned on April 10 and given a $50,000 bond.

