Detroit Casino Council reaches tentative agreement with 3 Detroit casinos

The Detroit Casino Council has reached a deal with all tentative agreement with all three Detroit casinos after more than a month on strike.

UNITE HERE Local 24, one of the five unions represented in the council, posted on X (formerly Twitter) that an agreement has been reached for a new five-year contract. It's subject to membership approval.

After months of negotiations & 32 days on strike, the Detroit Casino Council has reached a Tentative Agreement for a new 5-year contract w/@mgmgranddetroit @HwoodGreektown @motorcitycasino for 3700 casino workers. Best agreement in history of Detroit casino industry. pic.twitter.com/K485GUtQq6 — UNITE HERE Local 24 (@uhlocal24) November 17, 2023

On Oct. 17, 3,700 workers at MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown walked out after an agreement was not reached.

The workers included casino dealers, cleaning staff, food and beverage workers, valets, engineers and more.

They had been asked for improved wages and healthcare, cost-of-living adjustment, job security and more. It was the first strike in casino history.

The Detroit Casino Council includes UNITE HERE Local 24, the UAW, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324, and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters