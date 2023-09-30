Detroit casino union employees overwhelmingly vote to authorize a strike

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit casino union employees voted overwhelmingly to authorize a strike Friday night.

The Detroit Casino Council — which represents workers at MGM Grand Detroit, Hollywood at Greektown and MotorCity casinos — said 99% voted yes to authorize a strike if a new contract agreement isn't reached by mid-October when the current contract expires.

Workers say they sacrificed raises and took on heavier workloads during the coronavirus pandemic after agreeing to a three-year contract extension in September 2020. DCC said workers deserve pay increases now that business is bouncing back.

DCC added that revenues have grown since the pandemic with the legalization of online gaming.

Since early September, DCC said workers have been negotiating, hoping for wage increases. They also want to strengthen retirement and security protections.

Recently, the United Auto Workers and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan both went on strike.

The Detroit Casino Council supports five local unions representing workers at Detroit’s three casinos. The following is a list of the unions:

