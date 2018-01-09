Detroit casinos post $1.4 billion in revenue for 2017

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The three Detroit casinos posted a $1.4 billion revenue in 2017, according to Michigan Gaming Control Board.

The board released its report on Tuesday, detailing how much MGM Grand Detroit, MotorCity Casino and Greektown Casino made this year.

According to the report, slot machines contributed to $1.14 billion, or 81 percent of the annual revenue, while table games brought in $260 million, equal to 19 percent.

MotorCity Casino led in year-over-year revenue gains, bringing in $478.6 million. That is up 2.3 percent from 2016.

Greektown revenue rose 1.26 percent to $329.7 million and MGM Grand posted the most revenue with $592.2 million but the smallest increase, up only .01 percent.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the casinos paid the city of Detroit $177.4 million in wagering taxes and development agreements.