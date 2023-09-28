Detroit casinos workers to vote Friday on potential strike authorization

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Casino Council (DCC), the negotiating committee for workers at Detroit’s three casinos announced Thursday union members will cast votes Friday on potential strike authorization.

“As more UAW autoworkers join picket lines, another group of workers from the Motor City is taking the first step towards potential strikes. On Friday, the workers who staff the majority of the operations at Detroit’s three casinos—including the slots and table games on the gaming floors as well as restaurants, bars, retail outlets, hotels, cleaning, maintenance and more—are holding a vote that, if passed, could pave the way for potential strikes at the casinos,” DCC said.

Since the beginning of September, casino workers have been in negotiations with the casinos. Workers are asking for wage increases aligned with the growing cost of living.

“Following COVID shutdowns, Detroit casino workers sacrificed raises and shouldered heavier workloads so the industry could recover. Now, workers are struggling to make ends meet, even as the industry generates all-time record high gaming revenues from in-person and online gaming,” DCC said.

If a strike is authorized after Friday’s vote, DCC’s negotiating committee may call for strikes to begin in mid-October when contracts are set to expire.

The Detroit Casino Council supports five local unions representing workers at Detroit’s three casinos.

The following is a list of unions that will vote on Friday:

