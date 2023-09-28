Detroit Cass Tech principal among leaders honored in Washington DC

WASHINGTON (WXYZ) — A Detroit Public Schools Community District principal was among prominent leaders honored in Washington D.C. this past weekend.

Lisa Phillips, the principal of Cass Technical High School, was celebrated for her contributions in education during the 46th annual Symposium Town Hall & Awards Luncheon for the Black Women's Agenda, Inc.

About 15,000 people were on hand as celebrities, elected officials and leaders in health, education and business were honored.

Phillips was included among people like actress Kerry Washington and the past President of the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sceinces Cheryl Isaacs.