Detroit CBP agriculture specialists discover potentially destructive insects at DTW, first discovery in US

U.S. Customs and Border Protection specialists made a first-in-the-nation interception of giant scale insects at Detroit Metropolitan Airport earlier this year.

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The insects are about 5 mm long and dark in color. They were found feeding on the surface of fresh pine bark brought for medicinal purposes from a traveler in transit from Cameroon to Illinois.

Local CBP and U.S. Department of Agriculture specialists identified the insects in February, and the USDA confirmed on Aug. 7 that the insects belonged to the Aspidoproctus species. This is the first time the species had been encountered at a U.S. Port of Entry.

Both the insects and the bark were seized, and the citizen from Cameroon was advised of regulations and released without incident.

“This encounter provided us with an opportunity to educate the traveling public of the dangers exotic plant matter poses to U.S. agriculture interests and showcases the diligence of our agriculture specialists in protecting the homeland,” said Director of Field Operations Marty C. Raybon. “There is no such thing as a small threat.”

According to CBP, the African genus of scale includes some of the world's largest species. Other sap-sucking insects feed on a variety of shrubs and trees.

“Our agriculture specialists are on the frontline of protecting Michigan’s vital lumber industry,” said Port Director Fadia Pastilong. “This first-in-nation interception is significant because pests like this can threaten America’s natural resources and wreak havoc among our most important economic sectors.”