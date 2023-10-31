Detroit celebrates Halloween in the D with trunk-or-treat with DPD, DFD

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The city of Detroit is celebrating Halloween in the D once again this year with trunk-or-treat events at Detroit police stations and Detroit fire stations.

The family-friendly events are the end of a weekend-long celebration of Halloween that has included block parties, festivals at different parks and even a house decorating contest.

Last year, more than one million pieces of candy were distributed to more than 20,000 people at police precincts and fire stations, according to the city.

Our Glenda Lewis was at the Detroit Police 2nd Precinct on the city's west side.