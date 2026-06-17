Detroit charity comedy show to feature Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Tim Meadows, Sam Richardson & more

(WXYZ) — Some of the biggest comedians and actors from Detroit and around the country are coming together for a show in Detroit this fall, raising money for a great cause.

"The Coney" will take place Saturday, Sept. 26 at the Detroit Opera House, raising money to support youth arts in Detroit.

The event will raise funds for the Children's Foundation of Michigan and the Detroit Creativity Project. The Detroit Creativity Project was founded by actor and comedian Marc Evan Jackson, known for his roles in "Parks and Recreation," "Brooklyn 99," "The Good Place" and many more.

"The simple (but huge!) goal? To support youth arts programs in Detroit. Together, our motivation is grounded in the belief that youth arts education thrives when funding is thoughtful, informed, steady, and permanent," The Coney website reads.

The lineup for the event includes Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, Tim Meadows, J.K. Simmons, Sam Richardson, Jackson, Diona Reasonover and more.

It's open to the public, and limited tickets are available. They go on sale later this month.