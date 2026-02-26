Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Detroit chef Craig Lieckfelt bringing Guns + Butter pop-up to Detroit Foundation Hotel

Detroit Foundation Hotel
(WXYZ) — The Detroit Foundation Hotel is welcoming Detroit-born chef Craig Lieckfelt for a special chef's table residency during the month of March.

The residency will bring back Lieckfelt's Guns + Butter, which eh originally ran as a pop-up in the city back in the early 2010s.

Throughout March, the Detroit Foundation Hotel Chef's Table will be a limited-capacity residency, set above The Apparatus Room in a private, 20-seat communal space.

The prix-fixe menu for Guns + Butter is inspired by seasonal ingredients from Michigan, and draws on Lieckfelt's time spent in Michigan-star kitchens and current studies at Princeton Theological Seminary

Tables area available March 4-8, 11-15, 18-22 and 25-29 and will feature 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. seatings. Tickets are available now on the Detroit Foundation Hotel website.

