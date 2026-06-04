Detroit chef included on James Beard Foundation's 'ones to watch' list; event planned for September

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The James Beard Foundation is hosting a special event with a Detroit chef who is part of its TasteTwenty class.

The TasteTwenty class is the foundation's annual "ones to watch" list that spotlights exciting chefs around the country.

In Detroit, the James Beard Foundation is celebrating Doug Hewitt, the executive chef at Freya and Chartreuse.

In 2024, Hewitt was named a James Beard Awards semifinalist in the Best Chef: Great Lakes region.

As part of the celebration, each chef will headline an event in their hometown as part of the James Beard Foundation's Taste America Culinary Tour. The tour brings together chefs, special guests and diners from around the country to celebrate chefs and restaurants.

In Detroit, that event will take place in September, but a date and location hasn't been announced yet.

“Each year, the chefs in our TasteTwenty cohort show us what our guiding vision of Good Food for Good looks like in practice, and where American dining is headed next. These are chefs to know now, innovative leaders who are pushing boundaries in the kitchen through their exceptional cooking, creativity, and dedication to craft, while also leading with purpose,” James Beard Foundation CEO Clare Reichenbach said. “We are proud to champion this extraordinary group as they help shape a more sustainable, vibrant, and thriving industry.”

According to the foundation, the chefs are chosen for their leadership and contributions beyond the kitchen.

You can learn more about the Taste America series on the James Beard Foundation's website.

