Detroit church faces uncertain future amid parish restructuring, but outreach center plans to stay

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Archdiocese of Detroit is considering a major restructuring of its parishes, a move that could mean some churches no longer hold weekend Masses while others could close.

But for Ss. Peter and Paul Jesuit, the church has become more than a place to pray. It's also a place where people can get food, take a shower and find support.

WATCH: Detroit church faces uncertain future as archdiocese weighs parish restructuring, but outreach center vows to stay

Detroit church faces uncertain future as archdiocese weighs parish restructuring, but outreach center vows to stay

"Being here is a blessing, it's God sent," said Brian Bomar, who is grateful for the Pope Francis Center.

The Pope Francis Center has been serving the community at Ss. Peter and Paul Jesuit for about 40 years, said Father Tim McCabe.

"It was a winter storm and the pastor saw a bunch of homeless men taking shelter against a building so he invited them in, put out a few folding chairs and a pot of coffee and that really started as the Ss. Peter and Paul Warming Center," McCabe said.

That small act of kindness grew into a place that serves people well beyond Sunday services.

"We provide home cooked meals, we provide showers, laundry, we have different clinics going on, medical clinics, legal clinics, recovery clinics, trying to meet the daily needs of the folks who are experiencing homelessness," McCabe said.

The mission has grown beyond this church. The Pope Francis Center also has a location on Hancock Street with transitional housing, a medical center and a gymnasium.

"This building has been open for two years now, it's a place where people can transition. We understand homelessness is a result of trauma so they come here and heal from the trauma and provide a whole curriculum around life skills and job readiness," McCabe said.

But now, the future of Ss. Peter and Paul Jesuit is uncertain. The Archdiocese of Detroit released its newest round of proposed parish restructuring plans this week, saying fewer people are attending church and there are fewer priests to serve them.

"It's a new moment in history, when I was a kid there was a church on every ten blocks in the city of Detroit and there were four masses every weekend, they were packed. That's no longer the case," McCabe said.

But McCabe says whatever happens with the church, the Pope Francis Center will keep finding ways to serve people experiencing homelessness.

"Right now we're seeing between like 300-400 people a day and those numbers are increasing so we're, as my religious order of the Jesuits and the church are committed to making sure that we're downtown and we help meet the needs of people struggling," McCabe said.

We reached out to leaders with the church, but they don't have a comment at this time.

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