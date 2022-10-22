Detroit church giving away $25K in free gas

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit church is giving away $25,000 in free gas on Sunday.

Citadel of Praise on Lyndon St. is partnering with five Detroit gas stations. The giveaway starts at 11 a.m.

"We want to have an impact, not just spiritually but naturally," said Pastor Spencer T. Ellis.

Ellis says last year the church held the "Gas on God" giveaway where they gave drivers $5,000 worth of free gas at one gas station. Members began raising money and donations in April for this years' giveaway. More than 600 drivers will be able to pull up to five Detroit gas stations starting and get up $40 worth of gas.

The five stations partnering with the church are at the following locations:



Marathon at Schoolcraft and Evergreen

BP at Fenkell and Evergreen

Shell at Grand River and Evergreen

Marathon at Grand River and Stahelin

Sunoco at Greenfield and Schoolcraft

Ellis says they chose the stations intentionally.

"Brightmoor is one of the most impoverished Detroit neighborhoods so we’re just trying to put a dent, give someone a blessing maybe give them enough gas to get them through the week," said Ellis.

Neighbors say the giveaway is going to have a big impact on people who call the neighborhood home.

"I’m going to come out and I’m going to bring my mother, she’s 81-years-old and she goes back and forth to church and other little places and she’s going to use the gas," said Eliston Williams who plans to come to the gas giveaway Sunday. "You thank God because some of the churches are giving back to the people that really need it."

The church says they're hoping to make next year's giveaway even bigger.

