Detroit city airport plans for major upgrades, renovations in the coming years

The City of Detroit said on Tuesday that the Coleman A. Young International Airport (KDET) will get its first significant initiative in 50 years to rejuvenate the airport.

According to officials, the city offered its first longstanding fixed-base operator, Avflight, a 30-year leasehold. It comes after last year, the city got FAA approval to institute a 20-year airport development and strategy design plan.

Now, they can apply for federal funding that would subsidize airport upgrades.

According to the city, Avflight will construct a modern terminal that will be at least 3,000 square feet and a 15,000-square-foot hangar next to the existing terminal. Officials say the structures will enhance the airport's amenities.

City of Detroit

City of Detroit

“There is so much potential at the Coleman A. Young International Airport, and after several years of hard work, residents and visitors alike will begin to see signs of the enormous change to come as Avflight kicks off construction this summer,” Detroit Chief Operating Officer Brad Dick said in a statement. “I look forward to a few years from now, when Detroit once again has a truly state-of-the-art airport within our city limits.”

Avflight provides services to the airport's flight operations, including fueling, ground handling and hangar services.

“We’re proud of our operation at KDET,” said Avflight’s Vice President of Operations, Joe Meszaros. “We’ve always seen the value in preserving Coleman A. Young International Airport’s operations and have worked hard the last decade and a half to not only keep it operational, but also make it a successful enterprise—one that supports the city’s economy by serving as a gateway to Detroit business and as an employer of Detroit’s citizens.”

The city also said other enhancements at KDet include a $350,000 LED taxi lighting upgrade and $3.5 million runway renovation.

Future projects include a $1.2 million ramp improvement project and $8.1 million engineered material arresting system, which helps stop aircraft at the end of the runway.

In 2026, the city plans to construct a new control tower with the FAA, upgrade snow removal equipment, beautify the airport and more.

“We couldn’t be more excited to finally bring this project to fruition,” Meszaros added in a statement. “With its location near the city’s business district, and close to many automotive companies and suppliers, our new terminal will provide a shining beacon to welcome commerce to Detroit. It will be a facility citizens can be proud of, and one that will support many livelihoods as we look to double our staff with an increase in traffic, expand our service offerings and provide greater educational opportunities on the airfield. With the city and Avflight’s investments, we’re making significant strides to revitalize Coleman A. Young International Airport, carrying the city into a new generation of aviation.”

"This transformative partnership with Avflight marks a pivotal moment in KDET's history,” said Jason Watt, Director of Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport. "With a shared vision for innovation and excellence, we are poised to elevate KDET as a premier aviation hub, driving economic growth and opportunity for the City of Detroit and our region."