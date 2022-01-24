Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey carries gun for protection following 2020 election threats

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey said she now carries a gun every day to protect herself after threats following the 2020 election.

In a lengthy interview for a story on CNN over the weekend, Winfrey, 63, said it was the first gun she has ever owned, and is prepared to use it if she needs to.

According to CNN, Winfrey got the gun for protection after being threatened near her home following the 2020 election, which former President Donald Trump falsely claimed was stolen, despite getting more votes in the City of Detroit in 2020 than he did in 2016.

Winfrey told CNN that she was walking outside her home in the days after the election when a man walked up to her.

"He's hurling all these [accusations] at me. 'Why did you allow Trump to lose? Why did you cheat?'" Winfrey said to CNN. "He said, 'I see you don't have your dog with you today.' It was crazy. It made me think this guy has been sitting out here watching me, knowing where I live, and paying attention to my routine."

CNN also reports that someone also posted on Facebook, threatening to blow up her block. Her children bought tasers and pepper spray, according to CNN, but she went and got the pistol, a Concealed Pistol License, and underwent training with the gun.

"The gun is hard, but I do it because I have to protect myself," she said.

She said that while she isn't a quitter, leaving the job has crossed her mind.

"Any time people tell you that you don't deserve to live because of what you do for a living, and when people march in front of your house or they come up to you in public places and threaten you, it makes you pause. And after the anger, you become afraid," Winfrey said to CNN.