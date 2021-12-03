Detroit City Clerk responds after judge orders former Trump lawyers to pay sanctions

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey is responding to a judge’s order that nine lawyers who worked for former President Donald Trump pay sanctions for lying about what happened on Election Day in lawsuits.

“I am extremely pleased with the ruling that came out of Judge Parker’s court. I am hoping that this closes a chapter in the legal bantering about an election that was administered with integrity and in accordance to federal and state law,” said Janice Winfrey, Detroit City Clerk.

U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker ordered the lawyers to pay Detroit $153,000 and the State of Michigan $22,000. It will cover the legal costs of defending a deliberately dishonest lawsuit.

The judge’s order said the lawsuits filed by the attorneys ordered to pay sanctions were an attempt to “deceive a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated.”

It went on to say, “Plaintiffs’ counsel “exploited their privilege and access to the judicial process” to file a lawsuit that threatened to undermine the results of a legitimately conducted national election and, more significantly, “the People’s faith in our democracy.”

The nine attorneys ordered to pay the fines include Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood, Howard Kleinhendler, Gregory Rohl, Stefanie Lynn Junttila, Emily Newman, Julia Z. Haller, Brandon Johnson, and Scott Hagerstrom. The payments must be made within 30 days.

Winfrey says the order defends the truth, but she is concerned it does not undo the damage caused by lies.

“Now, if there were only a ruling that would soothe the spirit of the naysayers in the court of public opinion and offer a bridge to reunite our beloved democracy,” said Winfrey.