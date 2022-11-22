Detroit City Council approves $49M paratransit services contract

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In its final formal session of 2022, the Detroit City Council voted 5-3 to approve a $49 million+ paratransit services contract with Transdev Services, Inc.

The contract would run through December 31, 2027.

During Tuesday’s session, there was much debate over the contract, with some members of the council saying they were put in a difficult position and given an ultimatum with little time to decide.

Concerns over the $49 million contract stemmed from past reports of poor service, but had council voted it down, there would have been a 70% reduction in service starting December 18 while they went through a new RFP process.

Detroit City Council said they will be keeping a very close eye on how things go from here with paratransit services in the city.

