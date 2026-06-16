Detroit City Council approves earlier curfew for minors for Detroit fireworks show

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Council approved an ordinance Tuesday that extends the city's curfew for minors during the annual fireworks show on June 22.

Council approved the ordinance by a 6-2 vote, with Councilmembers Mary Waters and Denzel Anton McCampbell voting against the plan.

Watch the vote from City Council in the video below

Detroit City Council approves ordinance to extend curfew for Detroit fireworks

The proposal has drawn mixed reactions from neighbors throughout the city. In the past few months, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old were shot in two separate gatherings.

Watch our previous coverage in the video below

Detroit considers earlier curfew for minors during annual fireworks show amid teen takeover concerns

And last year, a 17-year-old boy and a 22-year-old woman were shot as the annual Ford Fireworks were going off.

The annual event brings thousands of people downtown every year. Under the ordinance, the curfew for minors under 18 years old is now from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Previously, the curfew started at 10 p.m.

The proposed curfew expansion will only apply to select viewing areas in and around downtown Detroit, the riverfront and Belle Isle.

The proposal comes amid the recent teen takeovers citywide, some of which have become violent. The current curfew, with limited exceptions for unaccompanied minors 15 and younger, is 10 p.m. Teens between 16 and 17 years old have an 11 p.m. curfew.