Detroit City Council approves new districts starting in 2026; see the new map

The City of Detroit will have new council districts starting in 2026 after the Detroit City Council approved the new maps on Tuesday.

According to our partners at Outlier Media and the Detroit Documenters, eight of the nine city council members voted for the sixth option of the map, which you can see below.



Detroit City Council Proposed Districts - Option 6 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Over the past few months, the council and council members have held meetings throughout the city on the proposed maps

Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway was the lone vote against the sixth option, instead picking the second option.

Just like the rest of the country, the City of Detroit must re-draw council maps every 10 years depending on what the Census says about the city's population.

According to the city, the sixth option was to "minimize change to existing districts." Districts 1, 2, 6 and 7 will lose residents, while districts 3, 4 and 5 will gain residents.

District Current Population Proposed Population after redistricting 1 100,068 94,815 2 100,347 93,288 3 80,928 87,393 4 79,203 88,204 5 86,375 90,056 6 94,326 91,087 7 96,555 93,715

Detroit has nine city council members – one for each of the seven districts and two at-large members.

They are: