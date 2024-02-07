Watch Now
Detroit City Council approves new districts starting in 2026; see the new map

Detroit River and Detroit Skyline
Posted at 9:48 AM, Feb 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-07 09:48:14-05

The City of Detroit will have new council districts starting in 2026 after the Detroit City Council approved the new maps on Tuesday.

According to our partners at Outlier Media and the Detroit Documenters, eight of the nine city council members voted for the sixth option of the map, which you can see below.

Detroit City Council Proposed Districts - Option 6 by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Over the past few months, the council and council members have held meetings throughout the city on the proposed maps

Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway was the lone vote against the sixth option, instead picking the second option.

Just like the rest of the country, the City of Detroit must re-draw council maps every 10 years depending on what the Census says about the city's population.

According to the city, the sixth option was to "minimize change to existing districts." Districts 1, 2, 6 and 7 will lose residents, while districts 3, 4 and 5 will gain residents.

DistrictCurrent PopulationProposed Population after redistricting
1100,06894,815
2100,34793,288
380,92887,393
479,20388,204
586,37590,056
694,32691,087
796,55593,715

Detroit has nine city council members – one for each of the seven districts and two at-large members.

They are:

  • President: Mary Sheffield, District 5
  • President Pro Tem: James Tate – District 1
  • District 2: Angela Whitfield-Calloway
  • District 3: Scott Benson
  • District 4: Latisha Johnson
  • District 6: Gabriela Santiago-Romero
  • District 7: Fred Durhal III
  • At-large: Mary Waters
  • At-large: Coleman A. Young III
