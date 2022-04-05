Detroit City Council approves ordinance for recreational marijuana sales

(WXYZ) — Detroit is now allowing recreational marijuana sales, nearly four years after the State of Michigan approved the sales.

The Detroit City Council voted 8-1 in favor of approving the recreational marijuana ordinance on Tuesday.

Under the plan, Detroit will reserve half the licenses for recreational marijuana for social equity factors, and allow the equity applicants to have the best opportunity to compete for licenses.

It also creates a separate track for recreational marijuana licensing that doesn't pit equity applicants against other applicants that have more resources and encourages partnerships between the two.

The ordinance will allow 76 adult-use recreational marijuana retailers and 30 licenses for consumption lounges and microbusinesses.