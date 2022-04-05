Watch
News

Actions

Detroit City Council approves ordinance for recreational marijuana sales

Marijuana Legalization
Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This photo from Tuesday Jan. 14, 2020, shows cannabis growing at Revolution Global's cannabis cultivation center in Delavan, Ill. New York has failed in recent years to pass marijuana legalization, but a state senator said lawmakers have reached an agreement to legalize marijuana sales to adults over the age of 21. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Marijuana Legalization
Posted at 12:36 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 12:37:14-04

(WXYZ) — Detroit is now allowing recreational marijuana sales, nearly four years after the State of Michigan approved the sales.

The Detroit City Council voted 8-1 in favor of approving the recreational marijuana ordinance on Tuesday.

Under the plan, Detroit will reserve half the licenses for recreational marijuana for social equity factors, and allow the equity applicants to have the best opportunity to compete for licenses.

It also creates a separate track for recreational marijuana licensing that doesn't pit equity applicants against other applicants that have more resources and encourages partnerships between the two.

The ordinance will allow 76 adult-use recreational marijuana retailers and 30 licenses for consumption lounges and microbusinesses.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!