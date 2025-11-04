Detroit City Council election - what to know before polls close

DETROIT (WXYZ) — While there are many eyes on the Detroit mayoral race, there are also several open races for Detroit City Council that were on the ballot in Tuesday’s election.

Below are the latest updates on the races.

Unopposed races

Councilman James Tate is running unopposed in District 1, and Latisha Johnson is running unopposed in District 4

Detroit City Council At-Large

There are four candidates vying for two open at-large seats to represent the City of Detroit on council.

They are the two incumbents, Coleman A. Young II and Mary Waters, as well as former councilwoman Janeé Ayers and James Harris, who is the Detroit Fire Department’s chief of community relations.

Detroit City Council District 2

Councilwoman Angela Whitfield-Calloway is going up against Roy McCalister, Jr. in this race.

Whitfield-Calloway worked as an adult education instructor, HR administrator, hearing officer and small business owner. Her bio on the Detroit City Council website says she “advocates fearlessly for quality education, safer and cleaner neighborhoods, and improvements in the quality of life for the underrepresented citizens of Detroit.”

McCalister Jr. is a lifelong Detroiter, served in the military and worked in the Detroit Police Department for more than two decades, according to the bio on his website.

The top issues he listed on his website include lowering auto insurance and property taxes, enhancing community safety, and job creation.

Detroit City Council District 3

Incumbent Scott Benson is seeking reelection in District 3, where he’s served since January 2014.

On his council bio, Benson said he “has been a tireless and innovative leader working to bring jobs into the community and making public safety and quality of life his top priorities. His primary goal is to make District 3 a community where families settle and grow, and where the youth and seniors thrive and prosper.”

Cranstana Anderson is looking to unseat Benson. Her website says she’s focused on more police manpower, property tax justice, a raise for firefighters, clean streets and more.

“I am an advocate in the community, working for, and with the residents that want better opportunities, gainful employment, affordable quality homes, a premium quality education, nonviolent public safety, clean secure walkable streets where economic growth is visible. where our seniors and youth can be productive and confident that our leadership is leading with integrity,” her website reads.

Detroit City Council District 5

District 5 is an open seat after Council President Mary Sheffield entered the mayoral race. The two candidates who made it out of the primary were Willie Burton and Renata Miller.

Burton is a Detroit Police Commissioner for District 5 and has served in that role for 12 years.

“Burton believes that public money should serve the public good, not corporate profits. He’s a tireless advocate for working families, union labor, small businesses, and communities too long overlooked by City Hall,” his website reads.

Miller is a UAW retiree who says she’s a lifelong Detroiter who now lives in Indian Village. She’s also a founding member of the Detroit Historic District Alliance.

“She is running for Detroit City Council, District 5, to bring a bold vision of transparency, accountability, and equity to the city she loves,” her bio reads.

Detroit City Council District 6

Incumbent Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero is facing State Rep. Tyrone Carter in District 6.

Santiago-Romero is an immigrant from Mexico and Southwest Detroit native who previously worked at We The People in Detroit.

“She has made history by becoming the first out female LGBTQ Detroit councilmember. She’s a community activist and organizer who has extensive experience working for Detroit nonprofits and local government. Love and food fuel her work,” her bio reads.

Carter has been a state representative for District 1 since 2019. He attended Southwestern High School and spent 25 years with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office before retiring in 2008.

“For the past ten years, Carter has dedicated his spare time to community service. He has served on several non-profit organizational boards committed to improving the quality of life for their populations of focus. He has served as president of his neighborhood organization and has mentored high school students through monthly presentations and an annual college tour,” his bio reads.

Detroit City Council District 7

The seventh district is another open seat after current Councilman Fred Durhal III joined the Detroit mayoral race, but didn’t advance past the primary.

State Rep. Karen Whitsett is facing lifelong District 7 resident Denzen Anton McCampbell.

“Whitsett is a dedicated Detroit native who graduated from Cody High School. She is a community advocate and strong union supporter. Prior to seeking office, Whitsett was a community organizer and who fought for reduced auto insurance rates for our citizens and advocated for neighborhood improvement projects,” Whitsett’s bio reads.

“This campaign is about increasing the well-being of everyday Detroiters, rooted in transparency, engagement, accountability, and service. This is a grassroots campaign that is centered on our people. I do not accept one cent of corporate PAC money and am accountable only to the people,” McCampbell’s bio reads.

