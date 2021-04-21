Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones won't seek re-election

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones will not seek another term on council, she announced in a statement on Wednesday.

Jones, who has spent 16 years on council, said she will spend her final term continuing to focus on creating access and equity for Detroit businesses and residents.

"I am most proud of the opportunity to lead through the COVID-19 pandemic. I am honored to be the first Council President to ever hold virtual meetings in the City of Detroit. It is important for government to continue to operate and provide the best service we can under these dire conditions," Jones said in a statement.

Jones recently lost a bid to unseat Rep. Rashida Tlaib for Michigan's 13th Congressional District. She won a special election in 2018 to serve the remainder of John Conyers' term, but lost the main election to Tlaib.

She is the second councilmember in as many days to announced they won't seek re-election. Councilwoman Raquel Castañeda-López said Tuesday she wouldn't seek another term.

It is my pleasure to serve Detroit. The city will always be my heart and soul. I thank all my constituents and colleagues who have supported me throughout the years. I send best wishes to the next term of Council men and women who will continue the work we started. I have fought for and with residents to guarantee opportunities for all Detroiters. I will continue to stand with Detroit. Detroit is my home," she said.