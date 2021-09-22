Detroit City Council votes 7-0 to officially hire James White as DPD Chief

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Both the Detroit Police Department and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan say City Council has made the appointment of Interim Police Chief James White to full-time Detroit Police Chief official.

The DPD announced the news in a Facebook post:

Duggan said the vote was a unanimous 7-0 on Twitter:

Today, Detroit City Council voted 7-0 to confirm James White as our city's permanent Police Chief. I'd like to thank our councilmembers for their support of our new Chief as he continues his important work. pic.twitter.com/N4CyNapDYE — Mayor Mike Duggan (@MayorMikeDuggan) September 21, 2021

White was appointed interim chief by Duggan following the retirement of James Craig. He then said he was submitting White's name to be the replacement chief a few weeks later.