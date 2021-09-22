Watch
News

Actions

Detroit City Council votes 7-0 to officially hire James White as DPD Chief

items.[0].image.alt
WXYZ-TV
James White.jpeg
Posted at 8:37 PM, Sep 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-21 20:37:47-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Both the Detroit Police Department and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan say City Council has made the appointment of Interim Police Chief James White to full-time Detroit Police Chief official.

The DPD announced the news in a Facebook post:

Duggan said the vote was a unanimous 7-0 on Twitter:

White was appointed interim chief by Duggan following the retirement of James Craig. He then said he was submitting White's name to be the replacement chief a few weeks later.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Start your day with 7 Action News this Morning!