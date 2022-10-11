Detroit City Council votes to approve expansion of ShotSpotter technology in the city

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit City Council on Tuesday voted 5-4 to expand ShotSpotter technology in the city.

Saving lives in Detroit has been the center of a long debate over the cutting-edge tool designed to fight crime. However, opponents argued expanding ShotSpotter technology is costly and unproven.

What is Shotspotter, and can expanding the technology help shooting response in Detroit?

The expansion has a price tag of $7 million and will come out of the General Fund, not through ARPA dollars as first discussed. The contract will run through 2026.

The technology detects gunshots and sends police immediately. Currently, it’s used in the 8th and 9th precincts, covering over 6 1/2 square miles.

A vote on the expansion has been delayed several times before, and there has been extensive public comment in regards to this technology.

