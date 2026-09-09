DETROIT — Detroit's city council voted Tuesday unanimously to direct the city's Legislative Policy Division to research how other cities have diversified their energy sources and improved energy infrastructure.

The vote comes after a tornado devastated the east side last week, leaving thousands of Detroit residents without power for days.

WATCH Megan's report here:

Detroit city council votes to explore energy alternatives to DTE Power

Councilmember Coleman Young II, who serves as President Pro Tem and At-Large Councilmember, was among those who lost power.

"Citizens lives were at risk, people without power for 2-3 days," Young said.

WXYZ Coleman Young II, President Pro Tem and At-Large Councilmember

Young said the vote signals the council's commitment to residents.

"This vote means that we care about our citizens and we want to do right by them," Young said.

He said the council is now open to a broader conversation about what powers the city.

"We should look at more alternative energy. Whether its green energy, wind, solar, geothermal, things of that nature, alternative energy," Young said.

Young said he appreciates the work DTE did to restore power but wants to see long-term improvements.

"We just need to encourage DTE to be able to build the infrastructure we need and if they're going to ask the citizens for more rates, they need to make sure the power is more consistent and stays on," Young said.

District 6 Councilmember Gabriela Santiago-Romero echoed frustrations over the cost of service.

"We pay so much, and we're getting very little. Quite frankly, I feel like we're being robbed," Santiago-Romero said.

WXYZ Gabriela Santiago-Romero, District 6

DTE Energy Statement:

"It's been our honor and privilege to power Detroit for more than 125 years, and we share the goal of city leaders and residents alike: stronger reliability and bills that stay as low as possible. That's why we've invested more than $1 billion since 2021 to strengthen and modernize the electric grid that serves Detroit. While there is more work to do, those investments are helping build a more resilient system that can better withstand extreme weather and support the city's continued growth.

Last week's severe weather included three tornadoes, one of which clocked 115 mph winds, and is a stark reminder of the challenges utilities across the country face as storms become more frequent and more intense. We remain committed to investing in the grid and working alongside our community to build the stronger, more reliable electric system our customers expect and deserve."

East side residents who lost power after the tornado said they are open to alternatives. Cash Hall said DTE needs to evolve to keep its place in the city.

"DTE needs to figure out become more sufficient with the things that they're doing so that we can continue to use them because they've been a great staple in the city of Detroit but we still need other options as well," Hall said.

WXYZ Cash Hall

Arianna Lee, who also lost power after the tornado, said DTE crews worked hard to restore service but pointed to a larger pattern.

"They were very diligently working. It was a lot of down transformers that they did fix. However, throughout the year without a tornado we do have inconsistent power," Lee said.

WXYZ Arianna Lee, Lost power after tornado in Detroit

Lee said she wants the council's vote to lead to real change for residents.

"Any alternatives, any options for the citizens to make it more affordable…I say lets go for it," Lee said.

The council's vote is preliminary. The Legislative Policy Division will now research what options are available as the city looks toward building a stronger energy future.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

