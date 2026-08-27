Detroit City Distillery opens 100 Proof bar to the public, will have Lions tailgates & watch parties

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery said its 100 Proof bar in Eastern Market is opening to the general public after being used mainly for private bookings and special events.

Located along Gratiot Ave. in the former Detroit Vineyards space, 100 Proof officially opened last summer.

Detroit City Distillery

According to the distillery, 100 Proof features a 100-seat bar and event space adjacent to its historic Whiskey Factory in Eastern Market.

On top of being open daily from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays, 100 Proof will feature Lions away game watch parties and home game tailgates.

Detroit City Distillery

“Opening 100 Proof to the public just made sense as we head into the extremely busy fall season,” J.P. Jerome, founder and master distiller of Detroit City Distillery, said in a statement “This gives people more opportunities to enjoy the spirits, cocktails and experiences we create right here in Detroit.”

The space will still be available for private bookings and other DCD events.