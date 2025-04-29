Detroit City Distillery releasing 'Flower Day Vodka,' distilled with lavender & lemon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is releasing a new limited-edition spirit ahead of the spring and summer that commemorates an iconic day in Eastern Market.

According to Detroit City Distillery, the Flower Day Vodka is made by stilling Michigan lavender with lemon in 100% corn vodka from Michigan.

The vodka has no artificial ingredients, flavors or sweeteners and has notes of lemon and lavender.

The bottle's design also features artwork from local artist and muralist Ivan Montoya.

The limited-edition Flower Day Vodka will go on sale Friday, May 9, before the annual Eastern Market Flower Day on May 18. On May 9, guests who visit the tasting room in Eastern Market can also create their own flower bouquet from Flowers for Dreams just in time for Mother's Day.

“Flower Day at Eastern Market is a holiday for us in Detroit. It’s a celebration of spring and all things blooming and happens a week after Mother’s Day. We have always wanted to create a spirit to honor this time of year. After a lot of experiments, we arrived at a simple blend of lemon and Michigan-grown lavender to create a crisp vodka with citrus and floral notes perfect for a bright spring cocktail," the distillery said.

The bottles cost $35.