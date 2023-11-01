Detroit City Distillery releasing Honey Bourbon on Nov. 10 with increased production

After a massive success over the past few years, Detroit City Distillery has doubled production of its annual Honey Bourbon, set to be released on Friday, Nov. 10.

The DCD Honey Bourbon launched in 2019 as a limited-edition single-barrel bourbon, and sales have grown immensely since the launch.

The distillery takes its award-winning bourbon and finishes it with raw honey from Bees in the D's rooftop hives on top of DCD's Whiskey Factory in Eastern Market.

Bees in the D also has the Bourbon Barrel-Aged Honey, which takes the honey from The Whiskey Factory rooftop and ages it in DCD bourbon barrels. It's $50 per bottle, and 100% of the proceeds support the nonprofit Bees in the D.

This year, DCD also is releasing a ready-to-serve Honey Old-Fasioned, based on the distillery's best-selling cocktail that will feature Honey Bourbon, raw Michigan honey and house-made bitters.

"This fine bourbon features the truest taste of Detroit you can get," DCD co-owner Michael Forsyth said in a statement. "We combine the award-winning bourbon we make in Eastern Market with honey made by thousands of honeybees using flower nectar from all over the city. This year, we're launching our first ready-to-serve cocktail in distribution, the Honey Old Fashioned, so more fans can enjoy this product in more ways."

The Honey Bourbon is $60 per bottle and will be released on Friday, Nov. 10 at 8 a.m. online at the Detroit City Distillery website with pickup starting in-person at 4 p.m. at the Tasting Room for the Honey Bourbon Launch Party.

That launch party will take place on Nov. 10 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and will include Honey Bourbon-themed cocktails and treats, apparel for sale and much more. It's free to everyone.

The distillery also said this year the distribution will be expanded to grocers, liquor stores, bars and restaurants throughout Michigan due to the increased demand.