Detroit City Distillery releasing limited-edition Honey Bourbon on Nov. 11

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is once again releasing its limited-edition Honey Bourbon next month, a great time as the weather gets cold and the drink can warm you up.

The Detroit-based distillery in Eastern Market again teamed up with Bees in the D for the bourbon, and the Bourbon Barrel-Aged Honey, which will be released on Nov. 11.

Both items will be available for online purchase starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 with pick-ups and in-person purchasing starting at 4 p.m.

The Detroit City Distillery Honey Bourbon is bourbon finished with raw honey from Bees in the D rooftop beehives on top of DCD's Whiskey Factory. It costs $40 and is available until it sells out.

The honey is from Bees in the D and then aged in DCD bourbon barrels

DCD will also host a Honey Bourbon Launch Party at their tasting room in Eastern Market at 2462 Riopelle. There will be Honey Bourbon-themed cocktails and treats, plus merchandise from DCD and Bees in the D.

The distillery also included a recipe for a Honey Old Fashioned using the bourbon.

"In a large rocks glass, add two ounces of Detroit City Distillery Honey Bourbon, a bar spoon of Bees in the D Bourbon Barrel-aged Honey, one dash of cinnamon bitters and two dashes of angostura bitters. Add ice and stir for 30 seconds. Garnish with orange peel."