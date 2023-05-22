Detroit City Distillery releasing Summer Rum this weekend with Eastern Market party

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is once again releasing its limited-edition summer rum this weekend and throwing a big party to celebrate.

Memorial Day Weekend is often the unofficial kickoff to summer, and that includes the return of Summer Rum for the fifth year.

“You can’t beat summertime in Michigan,” says Michael Forsyth, co-owner of Detroit City Distillery. “With the return of our limited-edition Summer Rum, we invite Michiganders to indulge in the spirit of the season. Whether you're lounging on the beach, cruising on a boat, or drinking rum out of a pineapple at our street bar, our Summer Rum embodies the essence of a perfect Michigan summer. It’s like sunshine in a glass.”

According to the distillery, Summer Rum is a blend of rums from Jamaica, Trinidad, Barbados, Guyana and the U.S. Virgin Islands and is distilled from sugar cane.

Detroit City Distillery said the nose is full of Jamaican aromatics with ripe banana, pineapple and clove, and it has a light rose gold body with a creamy mouthfeel of Caribbean fruit notes like papaya, guava, mangos and coconut.

The distillery developed the rum in collaboration with bartenders from Standby and The Skip, Grey Ghost and Second Best, Kiesling, Takoi and the Monarch Club.

On Sunday, May 28, DCD will throw the Summer Rum Street Party on Riopelle St. in Eastern Market from 12 p.m. to. 6 p.m. It will have special rum drinks, food from Midnight Temple and music all day.

Summer Rum will only be available from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend at the distillery, local bars and liquor stores.

The rum will be available for purchase at select liquor stores for $24.99 or can be purchased at the tasting room on Riopelle St. in Eastern Market.

Below are some cocktail recipes using Summer Rum.

Traditional Daiquiri

What it is: A classic rum cocktail invented in a town named Daiquiri in Cuba in 1898. It was a favorite of Ernest Hemingway, John F. Kennedy and bartenders everywhere.

What you need: Summer Rum, limes, simple syrup, a shaker and ice

How to make it: In a shaker with ice, combine 2 ounces of Summer Rum, ¾ ounces of simple syrup and ¾ ounces of freshly squeezed lime juice. Shake until well-chilled and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Sun Breeze

What it is: An original cocktail made by DCD Beverage Director, Leonardo M Rivera Negron. As a native of Puerto Rico, Leonardo drew inspiration from summer florals and fruits to deliver the perfect island vibe in a glass.

What you need: Summer Rum, strawberry-lavender tea [socrateadetroit.com] (or another strawberry floral tea), fresh strawberries and limes, Cocchi Americano, and Maraschino liqueur.

How to make it: Infuse the Summer Rum by adding two tablespoons of strawberry-lavender tea in the bottle of rum. Let it soak for 2-3 hours, strain it and re-bottle it. In a shaker with ice, combine 1 ½ oz of strawberry-lavender infused Summer Rum, 1 oz of strawberry juice, ½ oz of lime juice, ½ oz of Cocchi Americano and four dashes of Maraschino liqueur. Shake until well-chilled and strain into a coupe glass. Garnish with a lime wedge.

Classic Mojito

What it is: Cuban rum drink that traces its origins back to a 16th-century cocktail named the El Draque, named for Sir Francis Drake, the English sea captain and explorer who visited Havana in 1586.

What you need: Summer Rum, limes, simple syrup, mint, club soda, a shaker and ice

How to make it: Lightly muddle ½ ounce of simple syrup with six mint leaves in the bottom of a large rocks glass. Add two ounces of Summer Rum, ¾ ounces of lime juice and ice and stir. Top with the club soda. Garnish with large mint sprig.

Pina Colada