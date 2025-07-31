Detroit City Distillery to release limited-edition Hot Honey Bourbon

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is debuting a new version of its popular honey bourbon this summer and it comes with a touch of heat.

According to the distillery, the first-ever Hot Honey Bourbon is a small-batch, limited-release bourbon crafted with Bees in the D honey.

The bourbon costs $60 per bottle and will go on sale Friday, Aug. 8 at 8 a.m. online, and pickup will begin at 4 p.m. at the Detroit City Distillery tasting room.

During the launch event, DCD will feature Bees in the D onsite with honey samples and products, slices of Mootz Bee Sting Pizza for the first 75 guests and specialty cocktails.

“When we started our collaboration with Bees in the D back in 2019, we never imagined how much people would love the Honey Bourbon,” said J.P. Jerome, co-owner of Detroit City Distillery. “It quickly became a staple in our lineup, and we’re thrilled to offer this new hot honey iteration now. It’s got the perfect balance of smooth bourbon sweetness and just the right amount of heat — a special kick for cocktails or for anyone who likes their bourbon with a little extra fire.”

According to DCD, the bourbon starts smooth with honey and finishes with a kick of heat.

The distillery started collaborating with Bees in the D in 2019 and has since made Honey Bourbon a year-round fixture of their lineup.