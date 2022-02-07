Detroit City Distillery tripling production of Paczki Day Vodka, adds seltzer & bottled cocktails

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is set to release its Paczki Day Vodka on Feb. 11, and nearly not getting their bottles, the distillery is planning to triple production of the vodka this year.

Distilled with freshly-baked raspberry pączki from legendary Hamtramck store New Palace Bakery, the vodka sold out more than 4,000 bottles in just 22 minutes last year. DCD debuted the Pączki Day Vodka in 2020 and lines wrapped throughout Eastern Market.

The distillery is also launching a new seltzer and cocktails with the Paczki Day Vodka.

The Pączki Head Seltzer will join the lineup of bottled cocktails, along with a Polish Bloody and Polish Daisy.

The Polish Daily features Pączki Day Vodka, Cocchi, vanilla and lemon and the Polish Bloody Mary featuring Srodek's freshly-ground, homemade horseradish distilled in Polish potato vodka.

“Every year, we try to outdo ourselves and add a surprise or two that gets people fired up for the release,” DCD Co-Owner Michael Forsyth said in a statement. "We decided Pączki Day Vodka needed its very own seltzer to make the ultimate Pączki Party pairing."

Sales for the vodka will be online starting at 8 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11 and costs $35. The seltzers are $14 for a 4-pack, and cocktails are $9 per bottle for the Polish Daisy and $12 per bottle for the Polish Bloody. Pickup is at the Eastern Market tasting room from Feb. 18 through Feb. 27.

The distillery is also throwing a Paczki Day Party to celebrate the release at the tasting room.

It's Saturday, Feb. 26 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. with local Polish music and drinks.