Detroit City Distillery's Flower Day Vodka returns this month

Just in time for Spring, Detroit City Distillery announced the return of Flower Day Vodka, distilled with lemon and lavender.

The distillery, based in Eastern Market, said the vodka is made by distilling Michigan lavender with lemon in 100% corn vodka from Michigan.

From that distilling process, they say you get a crisp spirit with notes of lemon and lavender, with no artificial ingredients, flavors or sweeteners.

“Mother’s Day and Flower Day at Eastern Market are such special holidays for us at DCD that last year we decided to create a spirit that honored both, and it was great to see how our community embraced it,” JP Jerome, co-owner and master distiller at Detroit City Distillery, said in a statement. “This vodka is made with love and is extra crisp and floral, perfect over ice with your favorite lemonade or if you’re a fan of a classic French 75.”

The vodka will be released on Saturday, May 9, in time for Mother's Day on Sunday, May 10, and Eastern Market Flower Day on Sunday, May 17. Bottles are $35 each and go on sale May 9 at 8 a.m.

This year, artist Allison Sims designed the label on the bottle.