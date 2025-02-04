Detroit City Distillery's Pączki Day Vodka returns, along with a new paczki liqueur

Detroit City Distillery is bringing back its Pączki Day Vodka once again this year, but also adding a new item to its Pączki Day lineup.

According to the distillery, they will debut a limited-run spirit called Pączki Day Cream Liqueur. Both will go on sale Friday, Feb. 7.

Distillery officials say the liqueur is made by blending the original Pączki Day Vodka with a real dairy cream, bringing a flavor of glazed, buttery raspberry paczki.

The liqueur comes in at 47.5 proof (23.75% ABV) and they say it can be drank by itself over ice, mixed with or ingredients or in hot beverages.

Both bottles will go onsale at the Detroit City Distillery website starting at 8 a.m. on Feb. 7 and at liquor stores throughout Michigan. The liqueur will only be available for purchase at the tasting room in Eastern Market and at independent liquor stores in the state. Liqueur bottles are $25 each and vodka bottles are $35 each.

“PDV is such a fun and versatile spirit that every year, we like to see what new twists we can come up with,” Master Distiller and co-owner J.P. Jerome said in a statement. “A lot of people have asked us for a sweeter version of PDV, so this year, we decided to make a liqueur. We sourced real cream that blends perfectly with PDV, then added a few natural flavors to bring it all together. We love how it turned out and hope it gives everyone another great spirit to toast with before, during, and after Pączki Day – if they can get their hands on a bottle before it sells out!”

The vodka is made by distilling fresh raspberry paczki in 100% potato vodka from Poland and Michigan.

The distillery will also bring back its Pączki Day Vodka party on Saturday, March 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.