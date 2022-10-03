Detroit City FC fighting for playoff home field advantage with just 2 games left

(WXYZ) — Detroit City FC continues its fight to host a USL Championship playoff game and earned a huge three points Saturday night in a 4-0 win over Loudoun United.

The win came thanks to a hat trick from Midfielder Maxi Rodriguez, who scored three of the team's four goals for what was the first hat trick of the season.

City currently sits fifth in the USL Championship playoff standings, just one point out of fourth place in the eastern conference. Teams ranked 2-4 in the playoffs will receive home field advantage.

Saturday's game was an important match for Le Rouge, who took advantage getting on the board early with a goal from Yazeed Matthews in the 8th minute.

Goalkeeper Nate Steinwascher made key saves for City as well to keep Loudoun United off the board in the first half and again in the second half.

Le Rouge has just two games left in the regular season – one on Wednesday, Oct. 5 on the road against top-ranked Louisville City FC, and a final game on Saturday, Oct. 15 at home against Miami FC.

City has 54 points on the season, just behind Birmingham Legion with 55 points, and just ahead of Pittsburgh and Miami who have 53 points and 52 points respectively.

Birmingham plays San Antonio on Oct. 9 and Indy Eleven on Oct. 12, while Pittsburgh Riverhounds FC take on Sacramento Republic FC on Oct. 9 and Oakland Roots on Oct. 15. Miami FC will take on Las Vegas Lights on Oct. 9 before playing City on Oct. 15.