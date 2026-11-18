DETROIT (WXYZ) — The front door and window of a Detroit clothing store are boarded up after a man took a bat to both Monday night. Now, neighbors are stepping up for a young business owner known for giving back.

Debbie Lynette was floored when she learned someone smashed out a window and the front door at her clothing shop on Fenkell and Sussex on Detroit's west side. She found out while livestreaming on TikTok.

"I was on TikTok and I was doing a stream and I was talking to them and I was doing a storytime and next thing I know somebody's coming in commenting saying, do you know that your window's busted?" Lynette said.

For 2 1/2 years, she's sold affordable fashion at the store — and even given clothes away to women in need.

WATCH: Detroit clothing store owner finds support from neighbors after vandal smashes shop with a bat

Detroit clothing store owner finds support from neighbors after vandal smashes shop with a bat

"People like always say you have nice stuff and you know I just feel like it's just clothes. I want other people to look nice too," Lynette said.

Lynette believes a man seen carrying a bat while walking away from the store is responsible. Police say that man vandalized her business.

"Honestly, I hate the situation because I really work hard like I, I really work hard for my business. I work hard for the community like you know I just do everything I can for my business to grow so to see the store like this knowing how expensive this is gonna be like this is a heartbreak," Lynette said.

Even so, she said she holds no desire for revenge.

"I'm not really in the business of ruining people's life, and I want my business to grow so bad. I just would want to, too, to get it fixed. I don't even want him to go to jail. I just wanna get it fixed. I just wanna get it fixed as soon as possible," Lynette said.

When Lynette put out a call for help on social media, the neighborhood answered. Neighbors like Frankie Myers showed up to help clean up the shattered glass outside of the store and even board up the damaged window and front door.

"I know she a young black girl like trying to get her life right. And I'm here with her, dog. That's it. It wasn't like it wasn't nothing extra, bro. That's what I do, bro. You feel me? It's nothing extra," Myers from Detroit Life is Valuable Everyday, a community-focused violence intervention initiative based at Sinai Grace Hospital, said.

More neighbors stopped by while I was on scene Tuesday afternoon to show their support.

"This is my community. No way I'm gonna let this go down. So I've been here for 40 years. You know what I'm saying? We're not gonna let this happen," Edwin Dowell said.

For Lynette, the support validates her commitment to the neighborhood. She said Krazy Fur Real Kollections is not going anywhere.

"I'm staying here. I can't leave Detroit. I've been In Livonia before. I liked it, but I love it here right here at 15200 Fenkell Street. I love it here," Lynette said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

