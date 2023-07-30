Detroit contractor says he offered a kid some work, soon after the kid stole thousands from him

DETROIT — A brick through the back window started the alleged stealing spree by three young looking individuals at a Detroit home near the end of June.

You can see it happen in the home surviellance video above.

Independent contractor Artimus Brintley told us he's been working on the house where it happened for almost a year for the homeowner.

Brintley, owner of Artimus Building Company, said when he said the video, "I got chills, I instantly noticed who he was, and I was like ’no way.' I literally would see this young man walking down the street a few times a week or what not over the course of a year."

According to Brintley he's given work to one of the individuals who stole from the house, but after this betrayal, doing just his own work is now difficult.

In the video you can see two people at first taking Brintley's tools, a third later joinns.

Brintley gave us a list of everything that he says was stolen, it totals to $6,149 lost.

"There’s no reason to do what he did," said Brintley. "He could have gotten hired and made honest money. Like you literally stole my livelihood right now, like I’m struggling."

Brintley has started this GoFundMe to try and replace the tools lost.

However, that's not all that was taken, in the video you can also see the three people taking a stove, dishwasher, and a furnace.

Brintley told us it's a loss of over $6,000 for the homeowner.

He saving having to tell them was one of the worst parts of this as he got into contracting to make people smile.

"I love to see people happy, like I genuinely love it, and with my hands. If I can do it with my hands I’m going to do it," said Brintley.

We reached out to Detroit police who told us they are actively investigating the incident.

In the meantime Brintley said he's upped the home security substantially and hopes justice is served.

"I just saw a young man trying to make money and it sucks," commented Brintley. "Like it doesn’t make me bitter, but it makes me rethink helping the next person next time."