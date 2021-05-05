Detroit contracts with 6 businesses to secure homes that will be rehabbed under Proposal N

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan says the city is launching the process of securing homes that will be saved and rehabbed under Proposal N.

Duggan says they are partnering with 6 businesses in this first round of contracts. He also says 5 of the 6 companies are Black-owned Detroit businesses, with the 6th being a jointed venture combining a Detroit Black owned business and another from St. Clair Shores. All of the companies have committed to hiring more than the required 51% of Detroit residents.

The contracts are being submitted to Detroit City Council for approval. The 23 contracts, each with 12 properties, are worth $700,000.

276 vacant houses will be secured under the contracts. Once the contracts are awarded, the homes will be cleaned out and secured.

Proposal N is a city program that will deal with blight by identifying homes that can be saved and rehabbed, as well as homes that cannot be saved and will need to be demolished.