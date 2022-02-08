Watch
News

Actions

Detroit Cookie Company promises customers a free PB Volcano cookie if LA Rams win the Super Bowl

items.[0].image.alt
Detroit Cookie Company
Detroit Cookie Company logo
Posted at 8:57 AM, Feb 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-08 08:57:19-05

(WXYZ) — Detroit's beloved cookie store, Detroit Cookie Company is promising customers a free Peanut Butter Volcano cookie if the Los Angeles Rams win the Super Bowl!

The cookie store posted the promise onto their Facebook page in hopes of encouraging the community to rally up behind the former Detroit Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford and his new team.

"WHEN they win the Super Bowl on 2/13/21 we are giving away 900 PB volcanos (Mathew’s fave) to the first cookie customers in each location on 2/21/22 (Monday) with purchase of any cookie(s)," the post said.

Detroit Cookie Company is located in Ferndale, Ann Arbor, and Grand Rapids. Each location will distribute 300 cookies to the first 300 customers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The latest winter weather updates for metro Detroit!