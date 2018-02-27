Detroit could be potential stop on high-speed Great Lakes Hyperloop transit system

12:13 PM, Feb 27, 2018
2 hours ago
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is reportedly considering whether Detroit could be a stop for its high-speed transportation system from Cleveland to Chicago.

The tube-based system, named the Great Lakes Hyperloop, would apparently reach 760 miles per hour, going from Cleveland to Chicago in just under 30 minutes.

HTT and NOACA signed an official public-private partnership agreement for the Great Lakes Hyperloop to begin a $1.2 million feasibility study.

"We are inviting other cities and organizations throughout the region to join us in bringing the next mode of transportation to reality, said Dirk Ahlborn, CEO of HTT.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top