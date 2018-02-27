Detroit could be potential stop on high-speed Great Lakes Hyperloop transit system

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is reportedly considering whether Detroit could be a stop for its high-speed transportation system from Cleveland to Chicago.

The tube-based system, named the Great Lakes Hyperloop, would apparently reach 760 miles per hour, going from Cleveland to Chicago in just under 30 minutes.

HTT and NOACA signed an official public-private partnership agreement for the Great Lakes Hyperloop to begin a $1.2 million feasibility study.

"We are inviting other cities and organizations throughout the region to join us in bringing the next mode of transportation to reality, said Dirk Ahlborn, CEO of HTT.