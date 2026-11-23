DETROIT — Residents concerned about dust and noise from an East Side concrete plant are a step closer to stopping it from expanding.

Detroit City Council's Planning Committee has voted to tighten zoning rules around the Kronos Concrete Plant — a move that would block the company from expanding and increasing its concrete-mixing operations. The full City Council is set to vote on the rezoning plan Tuesday.

"There's a motion to send line item 5 to council with a recommendation to approve. Any objections? Hearing none, that action will be taken," said Latisha Johnson, Detroit City Council.

7 News Detroit's Randy Wimbley has the story in the video below:

11-23 wimbley SELF CONTAINED PKG detroit concrete crushing concerns.mov

For years, neighbors living near the plant have complained about excessive dust compromising the air they breathe.

"It's making us sick. My grandson has asthma real bad. He can't even come out. We can't even let him out because he can't breathe, you know. We had to take him to the hospital twice," said Esther Davis, who lives near the plant.

Detroiter Meghan Richards and Hamtramck resident Rev. Sharon Buttry have helped lead the push to rezone the land surrounding the plant.

"There are severe health impacts for the community in that area, and we've acknowledged that, the community has acknowledged that, the community has made it clear that that's what they're experiencing, and it's really important to acknowledge lived experiences, and for them to have even the option to expand, to me it sounds like OKing additional harm," Richards said.

"This is how we got started. People came to us and said, 'we have asthma, we're coughing, we have sinus infections, we're going to the hospital. Our kids can't play outside. It's not healthy,'" Buttry said.

Crown Enterprises, which owns Kronos, sent a letter to the city arguing Detroit's own law department determined the plant is properly zoned. The company also warned the city could face a multimillion-dollar damages claim if it interferes with operations without a legal basis.

Attorney Melvin "Butch" Hollowell, whose firm represents Kronos, says excessive dust is not an issue at or around the plant.

"There is no science indicating environmental problems at or near the Kronos site. There just isn't," Hollowell said. "Kronos is operating under an approved fugitive dust plan, that it is in compliance with the dust plan, and an environmental specialist visits the site three times a week — three times a week — and has not observed a single violation regarding fugitive dust."

Detroit's Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department — known as BSEED — provided a statement saying the department "takes citywide enforcement of fugitive dust violations very seriously in order to ensure accountability, reduce airborne pollutants, and protect the health, safety, and quality of life of Detroit residents."

Even if the full City Council approves the rezoning, Kronos could still appeal the decision, leaving neighbors only cautiously optimistic that their fight is over.

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