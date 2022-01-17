Detroit couple's legacy lives on in Montana Camp for cancer survivors

(WXYZ) — A couple from metro Detroit have built a legacy almost 2,000 miles from where they started with a ranch that helps cancer survivors and their families experience life.

According to the Camp Māk A Dream website, Harry and Sylvia Granader were inspired to build the camp as he worked to help build the Ronald McDonald House in Detroit. The idea was to give the families of patients like those he saw the Ronald McDonald house helping a chance to see a real working ranch.

This is how they describe their mission "Camp Mak-A-Dream is a cost free, medically supervised Montana experience for children, teens, young adults, women and families affected by cancer."

They built the facility on a ranch they already owned near Missoula, Montana, and opened their doors in 1995. Since then, the camp has welcomed thousands of people from the United States, Canada and other countries around the world.

According to Camp MāK A Dream, Harry Grander died in 2006. Sylvia died in 2016 at 96, six years after receiving the Congressional Gold Medal from President Barack Obama.

The camp lives on though. Click here to find out how you can support their work: https://www.campdream.org/ways-to-support/.

You can also contact their Michigan chapter: https://campdreammich.org/about/